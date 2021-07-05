

OliveX Signs NFT Deal with RCFC Ltd

Sydney, July 7, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ) the digital health and fitness company and Resources Capital Football Club Ltd (RCFC Ltd) announced today that they will develop and launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on the popular Hong Kong football team. Sets of limited edition collectibles will be put up for auction later in the year, in time for the launch of the 2021-2022 football season.Keith Rumjahn, CEO, OliveX, said:"Having first-mover advantage in signing Asia's first football NFT collectibles deal is an exciting part of our strategy to expand into new sectors and develop new products for partners."RCFC has a strong base of passionate fans and a fantastic programme of initiatives lined-up for the next season, so we're thrilled to develop these valuable, creative, digital assets that will help build excitement around the team and help generate additional revenues to support the club's growth."This Resources Capital Football Club Ltd NFT deal comes soon after OliveX's founding shareholder, Animoca Brands, announced a number of its own NFT and digital assets rights deals with Manchester City men's and women's teams, Melbourne City FC and Queens Park Rangers FC.Harry Tang, Chairman, Resources Capital Football Club, said:"As our club motto is "Dare to Challenge" we want to try something new. We are honoured to have this chance to cooperate with OliveX, which we believe is a pioneer in the NFT field for health and fitness."Seeing that world class teams, including Bayern Munich and Manchester City, are now creating these innovative digital assets, we are excited to be the first team in Hong Kong to deliver such a project. This will be a great opportunity for RCFC to engage with people across the world and to help the global community of NFT players learn more about Hong Kong football and our club in particular."NFTs are digital assets and collectibles with authenticity, rarity, scarcity, ownership, and other properties that are independently guaranteed, verified, and secured on blockchain. Unlike most digital content, which is temporarily provided to users on a licensing basis, NFTs are truly ownable and can attain significant value as digital collectibles and sports memorabilia. Owners of NFTs are free to sell them on a marketplace, trade them for other items, or simply collect and display them.OliveX deal momentumOliveX is renowned for its ability to combine premium content, artificial intelligence, gamification, analytics and new products to engage and motivate fitness consumers.This latest announcement with RCFC Ltd comes as OliveX continues to build its deal and partnership momentum. OliveX announced on 5 March 2021 its acquisition of Six to Start, a specialist developer and content creator of game-like stories, including the popular Zombies, Run, that motivates health and fitness participation.OliveX's Volution enterprise technology platform, which helps gym networks and personal fitness trainers attract, engage, retain and monetise gym memberships, has announced two milestone partnerships in the past month.The first with the world-renowned Les Mills health and fitness brand, to stream group exercise content to help transform corporate employee fitness and wellbeing. The second becoming part of iconic Gold's Gym Global Vendor Program, making Volution available to Gold Gym's network of over 700 studios across six continents with three million members.About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.