Malibu, CA, July 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) discusses the recent acquisition of the Red Lake Area Gold Project and finalization of plans for the 2021 Work Program at the Forrest Kerr Project.
About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

     


