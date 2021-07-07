

OliveX Appoints new Board Directors and Advisory Board

Sydney, Aug 24, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ) today announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: David Do and Maja McGuire.Xavier Kris, former Executive Director, and John Bell, former Chief Financial Officer, have resigned from the Board of Directors, but will remain involved as members of OliveX's Advisory Board, with Kris assuming the role of Chair.Keith Rumjahn, CEO, OliveX, said: "We're excited to welcome David and Maja to our fast-growing family of companies, as we accelerate our next stage of development in building a health and fitness metaverse."Being able to harness David's experience of being a key player at Microsoft, as well as his expertise in helping build some of the most famous media and e-commerce brands in the world, shows how big our ambitions are."Maja's deep understanding and experience in capital raisings, corporate governance and commercial contracts with a number of innovative technology companies, not only in Australia, but also international companies based in North America, will be invaluable to our success." David Do is a Managing Director at VI Group, a Vietnam focused Private Equity firm with over $500 million under management. VI Group has investments in technology, media, education, healthcare, consumer services and logistics.David Do said: "I see how OliveX is helping shape the future world of health and fitness for us all, and its potential is incredible. OliveX motivates its users, turning fitness from a 'chore' to an enjoyable, seamless experience across both their real world and digital lives. That, combined with its core skills of digital innovation and creativity make it a fascinating company to be part of."Maja McGuire is an Australian qualified lawyer with almost 15 years' experience providing corporate and compliance advice to ASX listed public companies. This includes working with listed companies as a non-executive director, general counsel, company secretary and in private practice. McGuire is currently the non-executive chair of ASX listed TechGen Metals Limited ( ASX:TG1 ), nonexecutive director of Kuniko Limited ( ASX:KNI ) and non-executive director of LTR Pharma Limited.Maja McGuire said: "OliveX has big ambitions and I am extremely pleased to be asked by the Board to help contribute to the company's growth strategy and its future success."On the appointment of Kris and Bell to OliveX's Advisory Board, Rumjahn added:"Xavier Kris and John Bell have been instrumental in the success of OliveX to date and their contribution to the growth of our business cannot be understated."From the implementation of strong corporate governance through to the listing of the business and acquisition of targets on an accretive basis; the foundations that have been laid will serve us exceptionally well into the future."Whilst Xavier and John have competing interests on their time; we are delighted that both have agreed to remain involved as members of our Advisory Board, with Xavier assuming the role of Chair. In this way, we will continue to benefit from their strategic insight and subject matter expertise."About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.