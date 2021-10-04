Malibu, CA, Oct 4, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of the Ellis Martin Report we speak with Tocvan Ventures' ( CNSX:TOC )( OTCMKTS:TCVNF )( FRA:TV3 ) Derek Wood about the company's procurement of a 100% Interest in the Rogers Creek Copper Porphyry property in Southwestern BC announcing a spin-off transaction along with it.About Cascade Copper:Cascade Copper is a newly created company that will have two very advanced-stage copper porphyry properties located within the Miocene age intrusions of the Cascade Magmatic Arc in south western BC: the Rogers Creek Property and the Fire Mountain Property. The two properties are contiguous, and both are advanced to a drill-ready stage. Combined, the properties have seen over 3 million dollars of exploration to date and cover an area of approximately 240 square kilometres. Work to date has advanced the properties from a small showing discovered on a logging road in 2007 to an advanced exploration-stage with evidence for a large mineralized system. This has validated the initial working hypothesis that there is considerable potential to discover significant mineralization within the Miocene age intrusions of the Cascade Magmatic Arc in south western BC, which have seen very little modern exploration.The proposed Spin-Out will be subject to the approval of Tocvan's shareholders which Tocvan intends to seek at a special meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders' Meeting"). The date for the Shareholders Meeting has not yet been determined. The Spin-Out is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval and the Spin-Out also requires the approval of the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench. Tocvan intends to seek a listing of the Cascade Copper common shares on the CSE but no assurance can be provided that such a listing will be obtained. Any such listing will be subject to Cascade Copper fulfilling all of the requirements of the CSE. Further details of the Spin-Out, including the date for the Shareholders' Meeting and any amendments to the number of Cascade Copper common shares to be granted to shareholders of Tocvan will be announced in the near future. Shareholders are cautioned that the final details of the Spin-Out are still to be determined and there is no certainty that the Spin-Out will be completed on the terms currently proposed or at all.To view the Interview, please visit:About TOCVAN Ventures Corp.

TOCVAN Ventures Corp. (CNSX:TOC) (FRA:TV3) was created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. TOCVAN Ventures currently has approximately 24.5 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in the Sonora State of Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in Southern British Columbia, which Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity.