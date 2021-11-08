

Beetaloo Drilling Commences

Sydney, Nov 8, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) is pleased to announce that it has started drilling the C-2H well in Empire's 100% owned and operated EP187, located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory.The C-2H well is located 11 kilometres north of the successful Carpentaria-1 well and on the same 2D seismic line. C-2H is targeting the same middle Velkerri Formation shale units as Carpentaria-1 although mapped over 200 metres deeper. With the additional depth, greater formation pressure and a moderately drier gas composition is anticipated. The continuity of the shale markers within the seismic section between the two well locations provide confidence in the depth prognosis at C-2H.After completion of drilling and formation evaluation, C-2H will be cased and suspended prior to rig release. Empire's technical team will then analyse the results and plan the C-2H fracture stimulation and flow testing program to be undertaken following the wet season.Empire will update shareholders as the C-2H drilling program progresses.A vertical well section is being drilled to ~1,800 metres to intersect all 4 targets (A, Intra A/B, B and C) in the middle Velkerri Formation. The extensive formation evaluation program will inform an updated resources assessment and Empire's ongoing appraisal drilling.The vertical well section will be cemented back to a kick-off point for the drilling of the C-2H horizontal well section. The horizontal target will be selected based on zonal contribution data analysis from Carpentaria-1 and technical data during the drilling of the C-2H vertical section.The horizontal well section length is planned for over 1,000 metres within the highest-graded shale target. The entire C-2H drilling program is expected to take approximately 45 days from spud to drill rig release.The design of the horizontal well section will allow for its suspension and re-entry to conduct Empire's first horizontal fracture stimulation and flow test in Q2 2022.In parallel to C-2H drilling, the acquisition phase of the Charlotte 2D Seismic Survey has commenced. The seven-line survey totalling ~162 kilometres is expected to take about two weeks to acquire. The seismic program is designed to further delineate and map the Velkerri Formation across EP187, providing data for Empire's appraisal planning and selection of future drilling locations.

About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.