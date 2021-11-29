  
Malibu, CA, Nov 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Brodie Sutherland, the Vice President of Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp (CNSX:TOC) (FRA:TV3) trading in on the CSE as TOC, in the US as TCVNF and in Frankfurt as TV3.

Tocvan Ventures is an early-stage natural resource company formed to acquire, explore and, for economic and shareholder interests, develop mineral properties. The company has three projects under development: the Pilar Gold Project and the El Picacho Gold Property in the gold-producing Sonora Region of Mexico, and the Rogers Creek Property in the Lillooet Mining District of Southwestern British Columbia. In this interview, Mr. Sutherland updates our audience on both the Pilar and El Picacho Projects.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108242/toc


About TOCVAN Ventures Corp.

TOCVAN Ventures Corp.TOCVAN Ventures Corp. (CNSX:TOC) (FRA:TV3) was created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. TOCVAN Ventures currently has approximately 24.5 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in the Sonora State of Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in Southern British Columbia, which Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity.

  


