

Coles Ranges FijiKava Drinking Kava Nationally

Brisbane, Feb 16, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited ( ASX:FIJ ), an Australian-Fijian medicinal kava health and wellness company which produces natural products for the complementary medicine market, has today announced that their 50g Drinking Kava product which will be ranged in more than 700 Coles stores across all states in Australia, excluding the Northern Territory.- Coles has commenced ranging FijiKava's Drinking Kava nationally in more than 700 locations in Australia this week- Coles will stock their 50g FijiKava Instant Kava product alongside their Noble Kava extract capsules and three Noble Kava(R) medicinal product varieties; Noble Sleep(R), Noble Calm(R) and Noble Body(R)- FijiKava is the only nationally distributed Drinking Kava product- Coles is Australia's second largest supermarket chain, accounting for 27% of retail sales in AustraliaAustralia announced a pilot importation program for drinking kava in December 2021, and the product can now legally be sold for the first time in almost 15 years. Drinking kava is the traditional kava format used widely around the Pacific as a recreational beverage. Fiji Kava Ltd is the only foreign company licensed by the Fijian Government to operate in the kava industry.Fiji Kava CEO, Anthony Noble said: "National distribution of our Drinking Kava through Coles is a critical step forward to increase the availability of Noble Fijian Kava for Australian consumers. Fiji Kava's range of complementary medicine products has been on sales through Coles for the last 20 months, and we have invested in making consumers aware of the health benefits of these products for sleep, stress relief and muscle relaxation. We believe this new product format will allow more consumers to experience kava at an extremely competitive price point.""In the USA market drinking kava sales significantly outstrip capsule and tablet sales and there is no reason to think that in Australia a similarly strong demand will be seen. Our products are all produced utilising Good Manufacturing Practices in HACCP accredited facilities and only utilising the safest and most effective subset of Noble Fijian Kava varieties. This ensures our products are entirely safe and deliver reliable benefits to consumers."About Fiji Kava Limited

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX: FIJ), an Australian-Fijian medicinal kava health & wellness company, producing natural 'noble kava' products for the natural medicine market, estimated to exceed USD $210 billion by 2026 globally.



As the first foreign company with approval from the Fijian Government to operate in the kava industry. FijiKava has established a global leading sustainable and 100% traceable, certified organic supply chain of 'noble kava' including a nucleus farm in Levuka, on the island of Ovalau, Fiji.



FijiKava is focussed on expanding the availability of noble kava products throughout western markets to provide a natural alternative to prescription medicines to promote sleep, soothe and calm the nerves, support muscle relaxation and relax the mind.



Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high-quality GMP and are TGA and FDA compliant.