Malibu, CA, Mar 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a Discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK)(OTCMKTS:KDKCF)(FRA:5DD1) as the company extends the Central Gate Zone East and at Depth in British Columbia, Canada.
Kodiak reported drill results from the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. Results from five additional holes drilled in 2021 at the Gate Zone are presented in this release. Drilling continues to intersect significant copper-gold grades over substantial intervals, defining a broad mineralized envelope surrounding a higher-grade central zone.
New drill results have now extended the higher-grade central zone at Gate further to the east and to depth. The Gate Zone porphyry target remains open to extension in multiple directions.
To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109563/kdk
About Kodiak Copper Corp.
Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.
The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.
Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.
The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.
The Ellis Martin Report
Kodiak Copper Corp.
