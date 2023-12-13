  Kodiak Copper Corp. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Dec 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (googlechartCVE:KDK) (googlechartKDKCF:OTCMKTS) as the company drills first holes at South Zone to extend Copper Mineralization to Mid Zone and to depth: 0.32% CuEq Over 234 m from Surface within 0.17% CuEq Over 1053 m. Listen to this update as the aggressive 2023 drill program concludes with positive results.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.

The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size. 

Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact
Nancy Curry
VP Corporate Development
ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com
+1 (604) 646-8362



