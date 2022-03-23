

Investor Presentation

Brisbane, Mar 23, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited (FIJ.AX) continues to drive awareness of Fijian Noble Kava to support growth through marketing initiatives.KEY HIGHLIGHTSOfficial kava supplier to Fiji Rugby Union, who use our kava products to support & promote players physical and mental recovery.Naming rights sponsor of the Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club.Targeted digital out of home advertising delivered to 911 screens across 69 retail locations, all with Coles and Chemist Warehouse proximity, has delivered a Unique Reach of 2.19m viewers since October.Digital advertising footprint of the "Calm your Karen" campaign has yielded 12.5m impressions in Facebook and Instagram.Organic social media engagement has dramatically increased with monthly impressions over 4 million on Facebook and Instagram.Online eCommerce traffic to Fijikava.com is now in the top 2% of comparable online stores with website visitors, since launching the new site on 26 October 2022.*To view the presentation, please visit:About Fiji Kava Limited

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX: FIJ), an Australian-Fijian medicinal kava health & wellness company, producing natural 'noble kava' products for the natural medicine market, estimated to exceed USD $210 billion by 2026 globally.



As the first foreign company with approval from the Fijian Government to operate in the kava industry. FijiKava has established a global leading sustainable and 100% traceable, certified organic supply chain of 'noble kava' including a nucleus farm in Levuka, on the island of Ovalau, Fiji.



FijiKava is focussed on expanding the availability of noble kava products throughout western markets to provide a natural alternative to prescription medicines to promote sleep, soothe and calm the nerves, support muscle relaxation and relax the mind.



Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high-quality GMP and are TGA and FDA compliant.