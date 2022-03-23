

Update on Sales and Cashflow for Quarter ended 31 March 22

Brisbane, April 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited ( ASX:FIJ ), is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji, and the USA. The company which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep, and support sports recovery has seen a significant uplift on sales performance in Q3 FY22. In the interests of maintaining an informed market, FIJ provides the following preliminary estimates for sales and cash flows for the quarter ended March 31st 2022.- Sales up 30% quarter on quarter and 50% on the previous corresponding period to at least $615,000- FY22 revenue now already surpasses FY21 full year revenues by 25% with 3 months remaining- Total Cash Receipts up 450% on the December quarter and 360% on the previous corresponding period to at least $850,000- Sales growth was led by increases in sales of drinking kava, B2B ingredients and strong US sales- Cash flow growth was mainly driven by customer receipts and was assisted by a $327,105 GST refundAbout Fiji Kava Limited

