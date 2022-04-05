  
loading.........
 
Melbourne, April 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) CEO Idan Schmorak Talks with ABN Newswire about the Metaverse, AI and the recent HealthTech agreement with a South African medical technology company.

Mr Schmorak provides a demonstration of the AI interaction with a realistic human like bot that provides specific information according to the vocal questions of the user.

A potential revolution in automated information systems where the AI bot can interact with many current social media platforms via API Integration.

To watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109974/cm8


About Crowd Media Holdings Limited

Crown Media Holdings LimitedCrowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.

     


Contact
Idan Schmorak, CEO
Crowd Media Holdings Limited
E: idan@crowdmedia.com

Alfred Chan
Investor Relations
E: crowdmedia@principalir.com.au


Related Companies

Crowd Media Holdings Limited

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Games & EntertainmentConsumers GeneralFinancial GeneralTrade & Commerce GeneralCryptocurrencyBlockchain

Presentation

Download Presentation

Crowd Media Holdings Limited


Read More

Social Media