Melbourne, April 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) CEO Idan Schmorak Talks with ABN Newswire about the Metaverse, AI and the recent HealthTech agreement with a South African medical technology company.
Mr Schmorak provides a demonstration of the AI interaction with a realistic human like bot that provides specific information according to the vocal questions of the user.
A potential revolution in automated information systems where the AI bot can interact with many current social media platforms via API Integration.
To watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109974/cm8
About Crowd Media Holdings Limited
About Crowd Media Holdings Limited
Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.
