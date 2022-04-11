  
Resignation of Chairman
Melbourne, April 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) advises that Steven Schapera has tendered his resignation as Chairman and a director of the Board effective 30 June 2022. A new Chairman will be appointed in due course.

Steven Schapera said "Crowd Media is in a great position to move on to the next level, as it drives its Talking Head AI-driven conversational commerce platform to commercialisation. The underlying EBITDA for the Company is profitable, all borrowings have been extinguished from the Balance Sheet and the first license agreement for our Talking Head has been executed. Operationally the company is led by an exceptionally savvy CEO, Idan Schmorak, and strategically it is led by an experienced board with a rare mix of skillsets. This is indeed an exciting inflection point for the company, but it's time for me to hand over the baton and focus on my other ventures."


