Malibu, CA, April 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Brian McEwen, VP of Exploration and Development for Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG)(OTCMKTS:GARWF) (FRA:GSA).

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993. The Grosso Group, headed by Joseph Grosso, is credited with four exceptional mineral deposit discoveries, and has a highly-regarded track record for fostering strong relationships with communities and governments wherever it works. Golden Arrow advanced its Chinchillas Silver Project in Argentina from discovery to development in just five years, and then successfully monetized the asset through a sale to SSR Mining. The Company is actively exploring in Chile and Paraguay as well as in Argentina.

