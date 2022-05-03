

Fiji Kava Convertible Notes

Brisbane, May 3, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Ltd ( ASX:FIJ ), is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji, and the USA. The company which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep, and support sports recovery has raised $745,000 through the issue of convertible notes securities.Fiji Kava CEO, Dr Anthony Noble said: "As the company ramps up entry activities for Kava products into the USA Market and expands distribution of beverage formats in Australia, Fiji and the USA, we are preparing for an uptick in demand for our drinking kava and CBD tincture products. New Australia and USA retail channels will require additional inventory and marketing investments to pipeline fill and support trade spend and marketing programs over the coming 5-18 months. The note structure of this capital raise reflects this timeline while providing us with the required funding for these important growth drivers in Australia and the USA."*To view key terms, please visit:About Fiji Kava Limited

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX: FIJ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji and the USA. The company produces a range of natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep and support sports recovery. These include dietary supplements and complementary medicines in solid dose forms, medicinal tinctures and teas, powdered drinks and functional beverages. Their products are marketed though major retail grocery and pharmacy chains, direct to consumers online and as bulk ingredients though B2B channels. Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high quality GMP and HACCP processes which are fully compliant with TGA and FDA requirements.