  
loading.........
 
Malibu, CA, June 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Don Mosher, the President of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) providing us with an update on what will be the world's first solar powered helium production facility in Holbrook, Arizona.

The company is slated potentially to begin producing helium and generating revenue beginning Q3 of 2022 at the Holbrook Helium Project in Arizona with delivery to an end-user.

Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Desert Mountain energy.
Desert Mountain Energy is a sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report

www.ellismartinreport.com
www.desertmountainenergy.com

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110577/dme


About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain EnergyDesert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

 


Contact
Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
Tel: +1-604-788-0300
E: info@desertmountainenergy.com

President and Director
Don Mosher
Tel: +1-604-617-5448
E: don@desertmountainenergy.com


Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report   
Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Gas & OilEnergy GeneralFinancial GeneralMiningGoldCopper

RELATED VIDEO

Secures Option to Acquire the Russell Lake Uranium Project Group Ten Metals Adds Strong New Team MembersAdds Second Drill Rig at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry ProjectAnnounces Record Financial Results for 2021

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report


Read More

Social Media