loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 20, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin Report: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. ( CVE:PGE ) ( OTCMKTS:PGEZF )( FRA:5D32 ): Major Battery Metals and Platinum Group Elements in a Premiere US Mining District. An Interview with CEO Michael Rowley and VP of Exploration Dr. Danie Grobler.Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO and Dr. Danie Grobler, VP of Exploration for Stillwater Critical Minerals, trading as PGE, in the US on the OTCQB as PGEZF and in Frankfurt as 5D32.Stillwater Critical Minerals Recently Reported Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USAStillwater Critical Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Stllwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.