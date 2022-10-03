

Brisbane, Oct 3, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited ( ASX:FIJ ) is a medicinal kava company based in Australia and the first foreign company with approval from the Fijian Government to operate in the kava industry. The Company has a vertically integrated supply chain in a true farm-to-shelf operation and has established a nucleus farm near Levuka, on the island of Ovalau, Fiji.



Fiji Kava is focussed on expanding the distribution of kava throughout global markets to provide a natural alternative to anti-anxiety prescription medicines. The Company sells its range of Therapeutic Goods Administration and Food and Drug Administration compliant Fiji Kava products online and through retailers in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, the United States. Noble kava extracts are backed by a significant body of peer reviewed clinical research into the safe and effective use of kava products, and thousands of years of traditional use in the Pacific Islands.



Over the course of FY22 the company has expanded its operations, particularly in the USA, has broadened the nature of operations to include medicinal cannabis tinctures and has focussed on drinking formats in its new product development. Since January 2022, the wholly owned subsidiary Fiji Kava Inc. (USA) has been doing business as The Calmer Co. The company will seek to change the corporate brand globally to The Calmer Co. in FY23.



