

World's First Integrated Sportsbook, Racebook & DFS Platform

Sydney, Mar 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PlayUp Limited ("PlayUp"), a leading sports betting and technology company, today announced that it has launched the world's first integrated Sportsbook, Racebook and Daily Fantasy Sports ("DFS") platform. PlayUp, one of Australia's Best Fixed Odds Bookmakers, and Draftstars, Australia's number one DFS site, have merged into one platform that allows customers to access all products through a single login.



This unified platform enables customers to bet on racing, bet on sports, as well as enter all the latest DFS contests with ease, enhancing their betting experience in one simple app. Customers can easily switch between products depending on the desired mode of play and utilise any current balance across racing, sports and fantasy.



This market leading, exclusive innovation is now available to Australian customers, with a USA rollout slated for later this year. PlayUp continues to be at the forefront of the gaming industry, by developing innovative online betting technologies in-house to deliver a world-class user experience. The company is planning to launch additional betting and gaming products in the not-too-distant future, which customers will have immediate access to as PlayUp expands its betting universe.





About PlayUp





PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of its clients by providing an entertaining, rewarding, and responsible online betting service. At its core, PlayUp develops innovative betting technologies in-house to power its brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Its energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.



PlayUp's mission is to unify online betting into one platform inclusive of Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds), iGaming, Esports and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) where it now hosts Australia's largest and indeed some of the world's biggest prize pools in competitive peer-to-peer online betting.



The company holds online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operates in Australia, New Zealand, India and several regulated USA states.