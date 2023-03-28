Sydney, Mar 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In a breakthrough for battery technology, an Australian company has launched a design for a 1 mega-watt hour sodium chloride Cerenergy battery pack destined for the renewable energy storage market. The product called GridPack, uses an innovative new sodium chloride battery technology and it's creating quite a buzz. Unlike traditional batteries that rely on expensive and sometimes scarce metals like lithium, cobalt, graphite, and copper, this new technology uses sodium ions - a common element found in table salt.



The GridPack boasts impressive safety features and longevity. One of the unique features of these batteries, is that there are no moving parts such as cooling fans like in lithium-ion battery packs.



They are totally silent and can be installed close to residential neighborhoods. These innovative batteries can even function in extreme temperatures, from frigid cold to scorching desert heat. The "plug and play" feature of the site installation for the GridPacks ensures that they can be easily installed in remote locations. Additionally, the containers have been designed to be stackable, which minimizes the battery footprint.





About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.