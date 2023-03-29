

Launch of CERENERGY 1.0MWh GridPack Design

Perth, Mar 29, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) is pleased to advise that, in relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, it has launched the design for the CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 1.0 MWh GridPack (ABS1000) destined for the renewable energy and grid storage market. Based on preliminary discussions with potential off-takers and to minimise on site installation of individual ABS60 60KWh battery packs, a pre-installed solution has been launched. Each GridPack will have up to twenty 60 KWh battery packs installed and connected to pack power management system. Every GridPack has a distinct rating of 600 volts DC and 100 Ah, and it can be arranged in series (cluster or array) to achieve the required rating of several thousand KWs for grid functioning. A video in relation to this can be viewed on Altech's website.



The Altech GridPacks have been specifically engineered to adhere to the Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard (relating to a high level of electrical enclosure sealing), ensuring complete protection from both dust and inclement weather. This means that there is no need for any additional shelters or buildings to house the Altech GridPack batteries, and they can be safely installed outdoors in any weather conditions.



The Altech GridPacks will be constructed using a sea container design, which facilitates their easy transportation by sea or road to the installation site, as well as ensuring simple installation.



The "plug and play" feature of the site installation for the GridPacks ensures that they can be easily installed in remote locations. Additionally, the containers have been designed to be stackable, which minimizes the battery footprint (refer to Figure 2*). Unlike other mega battery pack designs on the market, these GridPacks can be stacked on top of each other. This stackable feature, coupled with the "plug and play" design, makes the GridPacks easily scalable and adaptable to meet future energy storage requirements of the site.



Furthermore, the Altech GridPacks are designed without the requirement for any moving parts such as cooling fans, which are typically found in lithium-ion battery mega packs. This is a notable advantage as end-use customers have raised concerns about the noise generated by mega packs, preventing them from being placed near residential areas. With the absence of any moving parts, the Altech GridPacks are completely noise-free operation, making them an ideal solution for noise-sensitive environments. Finally, GridPacks are extremely low in maintenance costs over the battery life.



The Altech 1 MWh GridPacks are designed to operate in any climate, without the need for thermal management. The battery's internal temperature remains relatively constant throughout the charging and discharging cycles, due to its endothermic and exothermic properties. These 1 MWh GridPacks will offer significant benefits for the fast growing renewable energy and grid storage sectors. These larger battery packs are capable of storing more energy, resulting in more efficient utilisation of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.



Altech believes that the proposed GridPacks are an excellent means of stabilising the grid by providing a source of backup power during periods of high demand or when renewable energy sources are not producing at capacity. They are also a cost-effective solution for storing and distributing renewable energy across a variety of applications, including grid-scale storage, microgrids, and electric vehicle charging.



Moreover, they are non-flammable and pose zero fire and explosion hazards. With a projected lifespan of over 15 years with unlimited cycling and can operate in extreme cold and hot climates. Altech believes that these GridPacks will be the preferred choice for companies seeking a reliable and long-lasting energy storage solution.



Background



On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated Altech Advanced Material AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialize a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the gamechanging grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosionproof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh SAS battery plant (Train 1) on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.



Fraunhofer have previously estimated that the cost of producing CERENERGY(R) batteries should be in the region of 40% cheaper than lithium-ion batteries, primarily due to not requiring lithium, graphite, copper or cobalt. This will be confirmed in the Definitive Feasibility Study that Altech is currently undertaking.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

