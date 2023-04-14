

Progress Update Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant

Perth, April 14, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) provides an update on its cutting-edge Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant project in Saxony, Germany, as well as the Definitive Feasibility Study for the planned Silumina AnodesTM 10,000tpa plant.



The Company has made significant progress in incorporating high-capacity high-purity alumina-coated silicon and graphite in lithium-ion batteries, and recently concluded a Preliminary Feasibility Study for the construction of a 10,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that boasts an impressive NPV of US$507M. As Altech races to bring its patented technology to market, it has commenced construction of a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to facilitate the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. A YouTube video update of the pilot plant can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lRWCDLx6UTI



The construction of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant is progressing well and according to plan. The front end of the pilot plant, also known as the wet circuit, is making excellent progress, with power supply, laboratory, building modifications, and front-end wet circuit infrastructure completed. The pilot plant is located in an existing building in Dock3 at Schwarze Pumpe, Germany, and the necessary building modifications and electrical panel infrastructure construction were completed in the previous quarter.



The on-site laboratory has been established and is currently going through commissioning. This development is a significant step towards enabling Altech to conduct necessary testing and analyses of the Silumina AnodesTM product. Additionally, the Company has established an on-site glove box, which will facilitate the production of lithium-ion battery coin half cells. These half cells will be used to test the performance of the Silumina Anodes TM produced from the pilot plant. This is a crucial component of the product qualification process and will provide important data on the product's performance characteristics.



While fabrication of the back-end of the pilot plant, including the coating equipment, dryer, and calciner (with longer lead times), is currently underway in South Africa and Europe, Altech is expediting the production of some back-end items like silicon carbide linings. The Company anticipates that the final items will be installed and commissioned by end of Q3 this year.



According to Managing Director Iggy Tan, the advancements made on the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant are highly promising, especially considering its crucial role in supplying customer samples. Iggy Tan emphasised that the primary goal of the pilot plant is to offer product for customer testing, which has generated significant interest in the market. He praised the diligent efforts of Altech's German team, that are working tirelessly to commission the pilot plant and commence production of commercial samples.



About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.