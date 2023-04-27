Live Webinars - Tunkillia 1.15Moz Mineral Resources Update
Adelaide, April 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is pleased to announce live webinars hosted by Advisir and Red Cloud Securities. MD Alex Scanlon will present its new corporate presentation following its announcement of a low cost, ~189koz Au Mineral Resources increase at the Tunkillia Project.

Session 1

Session 1 will be hosted by Sonia Madigan from The Market Herald.

The webinar will start at 17:00 Sydney time on Tuesday 2nd May (being 15:00 Perth, 09.00 Zurich, and 08.00 London on Tuesday, 2 May 2023).

Register free here.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3E09U85B

Session 2

Session 2 will be hosted by Mining Analyst Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities.

The webinar will start at 08.00 Vancouver time on Tuesday 2nd May (11:00 Toronto, 16:00 London, and 17.00 Zurich on Tuesday, 2 May 2023).

Register free here.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/43D5I0XP


About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

   


Contact
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587



