Live Webinars - Tunkillia 1.15Moz Mineral Resources Update
Adelaide, April 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is pleased to announce live webinars hosted by Advisir and Red Cloud Securities. MD Alex Scanlon will present its new corporate presentation following its announcement of a low cost, ~189koz Au Mineral Resources increase at the Tunkillia Project.
Session 1
Session 1 will be hosted by Sonia Madigan from The Market Herald.
The webinar will start at 17:00 Sydney time on Tuesday 2nd May (being 15:00 Perth, 09.00 Zurich, and 08.00 London on Tuesday, 2 May 2023).
Register free here.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3E09U85B
Session 2
Session 2 will be hosted by Mining Analyst Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities.
The webinar will start at 08.00 Vancouver time on Tuesday 2nd May (11:00 Toronto, 16:00 London, and 17.00 Zurich on Tuesday, 2 May 2023).
Register free here.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/43D5I0XP
About Barton Gold Holdings Limited
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.
