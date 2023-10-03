

CERENERGY Permit and License Application Commenced

Perth, Oct 3, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) is pleased to announce that its joint venture German subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) has commenced the permitting and licensing application process for the CERENERGY(R) battery project in Schwarze Pumpe, Saxony, Germany. The Company is in joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise a 100 MWh battery plant on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.



Altech, in collaboration with its engineering subcontractor LEADEC and its architecture and balance of plant subcontractor ARIKON, has successfully submitted an application to the authorities for a permit and license for the proposed construction and operation of a 100 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant. In Germany, the approval process for construction and operation is determined by the environmental risk impacts, with most projects falling under the jurisdiction of the German Federal Immission Control Act (known as BimSchG) for federal approval.



Altech has diligently provided all the necessary documentation, including drawings and explanations, required for the permitting and licensing application. During the weekly inter-ministerial meeting, due to minimal environmental and community impact, a decision was reached that the CERENERGY(R) battery project is a manufacturing installation. Consequently, it will be approved under the state approval process, rather than the more complex federal BimSchG process.



This adjustment in the approval process is expected to streamline and expedite the overall process significantly.



The Company has been fortunate to receive exceptional support from various ministries and regulatory bodies in the State of Saxony. Remarkably, the Saxony state government has established an interministerial task force dedicated to assisting Altech in expediting the approval process, demonstrating their commitment to facilitating a streamlined path for the project.



As the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the CERENERGY(R) battery project and project finance continues to progress, the Company is taking a proactive approach by initiating the project's permit and license process in parallel. This strategic decision aims to prevent any potential delays in project execution once financing is secured. Furthermore, obtaining an operating license provides financial institutions with a higher degree of confidence.



Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "We are pleased to have initiated the licensing application for our 100 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project so early. Considering that we only executed the joint venture agreements with Fraunhofer IKTS about 12 months ago, this is a tremendous achievement. Our approach of being dynamic, quick moving and to run things concurrently, puts Altech in good stead to complete the DFS and continue the financing process. We appreciate the authorities' recognition of our professional and responsible approach, and we're thankful for their exceptional support".



Background



CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries.



CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



Since the CERENERGY(R) batteries can operate at a very wide temperature range of minus (-) 40 deg C to plus (+) 60 deg C, the battery pack will be ideal for the cold European climates. The GHG footprint being at least 50% lower than that of lithium-ion batteries.





