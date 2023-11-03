Perth, Nov 3, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) is pleased to announce that, after the final stages of facility design, the Company has successfully increased the output capacity of the CERENERGY(R) project from 100 MWh to 120 MWh per annum. This enhancement was achieved with the lead engineering company Leadec and joint venture partner Fraunhofer.



Through technical design optimisation, the plant output has been enhanced by 20% without incurring any additional capital costs. Consequently, the annual output will now reach 120 1MWh GridPacks. Despite the relatively small size of the plant, most equipment sizes were standard off-the-shelf capacities, offering ample additional capacity. Upon reviewing the equipment throughput with each supplier, Leadec has advised that the rated output of the plant can be conservatively increased to 120 MWh.



In a recent announcement, Altech revealed the updated design of the 60 KWh battery pack, now featuring a sleek stainless-steel exterior instead of the previous blue paint. This modification has instilled a greater sense of confidence, as the stainless-steel finish is expected to withstand extreme temperature variations better, whether in snowy or desert conditions, whilst maintaining its pristine appearance.



A significant design update involves the stacking method of the 1MWh GridPacks. The enhanced design now permits triple stacking and facilitates seamless interconnection between each GridPack. These GridPacks can be conveniently stacked atop one another, using a simple electrical connection. The connection leads will be incorporated within the GridPack frames, enabling an effortless "plug and play" setup. This configuration allows for the parallel or series connection of GridPacks to augment the operational voltage. This ingenious design substantially minimises the space occupied by grid storage battery packs and eliminates the necessity for separate cooling airflow around the GridPacks, conserving valuable land area. These advantages position the CERENERGY(R) GridPacks as a more advanced alternative to lithium-ion battery solutions.



Group Managing Director Iggy Tan commented on the DFS upgrade to 120 MWh annually. "From the beginning, we recognised a considerable margin built into the different equipment designs. Initially, our approach to facility design was quite conservative. However, as we've progressed in finalising the overall equipment operations, it has become evident that we possess the capability to increase our production rate.



We are currently in the final stages of the DFS, where we are meticulously reviewing all cost factors, including operating consumables and purchased items" he said.



About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

