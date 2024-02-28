

European Patent Granted for OxiDx Technology

Perth, Feb 28, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary OxiDx Pty Ltd, has been granted a patent in 19 major European countries for its platform technology to measure oxidative stress.



- The OxiDx technology has been granted a European patent, greatly expanding the intellectual property protection coverage of this unique diagnostic test



- OxiDx's novel technology offers a comprehensive solution for monitoring levels of oxidative stress using a simple fingerprick blood test



- Oxidative stress has been implicated in many disease and injury states - target applications include high-performance athletes and the horse racing industry, primary industries, and muscular dystrophy



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said the patent is a significant milestone for commercialisation of this innovative technology in key markets. "It is exciting to see the uniqueness of the OxiDx technology being recognised in leading markets, and we look forward to the technology rolling out".



Oxidative stress is implicated in over 70 health conditions with a person's levels often reflective of health and fitness. The ability to measure oxidative stress has broad application across multiple markets, from an athletic monitoring tool for competition preparedness and injury reduction in professional sports and horse racing industries, to a monitoring tool for health and wellbeing, including in primary industries such as stock production. It can also serve as a complementary diagnostic (CDx) test for assessing treatment efficacy and precision medicine by enabling personalised dosing in clinical trials.



The OxiDx test can measure levels of muscle damage using a simple fingerprick blood sample to detect protein biomarkers in the blood. In professional sports, muscle injuries are the most frequent cause of incapacity, accounting for up to 55% of all injuries. In 2019, $1.4 billion was spent on treating potentially avoidable sports injuries in Australia. In the horse racing industry, 85% of thoroughbreds suffer at least one injury during their first 2-3 years of their racing career [see PIQ Annual Report 2023].



The European patent number 3775927, titled "Methods for measuring relative oxidation levels of a protein" is valid until March 2039, and follows the recent granting of the patent in Japan [ASX 4 September 2023].



These patents are part of a family of patent applications in all major jurisdictions, which, if granted, will significantly extend the lifespan and regional coverage of OxiDx's existing intellectual property portfolio.



About OxiDx



OxiDx Pty Ltd (Perth, Western Australia) is a 66 per cent owned subsidiary of Proteomics International.



OxiDx is commercialising technology for measuring oxidative stress developed in collaboration with The University of Western Australia. OxiDx uses next generation diagnostics technology, moving beyond measuring protein concentrations to detect subtle changes in protein structures known as posttranslational modifications or 'decorations' that reside on the surface of a protein. The OxiDx platform technology measures systemic oxidative stress in a fingerpick blood sample by using a sensitive ratio-metric method to detect protein biomarkers in the blood. Samples can be collected in the home, clinic or on the field with high specificity to provide a comprehensive solution for monitoring oxidative stress levels.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

