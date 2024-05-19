  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Sydney, May 19, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a chat with Jon Bey, CEO and Sean Hillacre, Vice-President of Exploration for Standard Uranium Ltd (googlechartCVE:STND) (googlechartSTTDF:OTCMKTS) (googlechart9SU0:FRA) as we introduce this burgeoning nuclear energy company to our domestic and global audience.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3L4DA26D


About Standard Uranium Ltd

Standard Uranium Ltd (CVE:STND) (OTCMKTS:STTDF) (FRA:9SU0) is a Canadian junior uranium exploration and project-generator company looking to make the next big discovery in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. 

With a proven track record of high-grade uranium discovery and a portfolio of over 209,000 acres of highly prospective land across the Athabasca Basin, the company's exploration team is focused on finding the fuel to power a clean energy future. 

Their flagship Davidson River Project is located in the heart of the Patterson Lake Uranium District in the southwest Athabasca Basin, an area ripe with potential for further uranium discoveries. With only a handful of holes drilled on the Project, Standard Uranium has only just begun to scratch the surface of what the property holds. 

The Company will continue advancing its Athabasca properties through JV-funded exploration on non-core projects and focused drilling campaigns on the Davidson River Project as they search for the next big Canadian uranium discovery - building toward our clean energy future.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact
Jon Bey
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Tel: 1 (306) 850-6699
E-mail: info@standarduranium.ca
