

Altech - Investor Webinar

Perth, June 11, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, to be held on Tuesday 11th of April 2024, 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.



Chief Financial Officer Martin Stein will provide a presentation and update on Altech's revolutionary sodiumchloride solid-state CERENERGY battery project being commercialised in Germany and targeting the lucrative and fast growing grid storage battery market.



Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Stein during a moderated Q & A session.



This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/HPJU9O13





About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

