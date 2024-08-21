  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Sydney, Aug 21, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The legacy of mine waste is undeniably massive, but so too is the opportunity. We look beyond waste, leading the future of resource recovery.

ReMine+ is at the forefront of mineral processing innovation. Our patented process extracts valuable metals and sulphur from mine waste to minimize environmental risks.

About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

