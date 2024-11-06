loading.........

High Grade Visible Gold in Quebec - A 60,000 metre Drill Program is Underway

Malibu, CA, Nov 6, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO of Vior Inc. ( CVE:VIO ) ( VIORF:OTCMKTS ) ( VL5:FRA ).



Vior Inc. is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, Canada and benefits from a long history of exploration success for more than 35 years.



The company's value proposition is based on the following factors :



- The Flagship district-scale Belleterre Gold Project



- Exposure to other potential discoveries, including district-scale gold, nickel and other critical minerals in Quebec



- Highly Committed Management with Strong Leadership and a proven Track Record



- Strong Project Partners: Financial & Technical



- And a Hybrid Strategy of Exploring & Investing



Mr. Fedosiewich is an Honours Bachelor of Commerce graduate who has been involved in the investment industry for over 30 years in a number of senior advisory positions with several prominent investment firms, most recently as first vice-president at CIBC Wood Gundy. He has established, over his successful career, an extensive network across North America of mining executives, experienced high-net-worth junior resource investors and prominent junior resource portfolio managers.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/CMD6U9JP





About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About Vior inc.

Vior Inc. (CVE:VIO) (OTCMKTS:VIORF) (FRA:VL5) is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining Inc. (now Gold Fields Limited, pursuant to the completion of its acquisition via plan of arrangement transaction announced by Osisko Mining on October 25, 2024). The Belleterre Gold Project is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Project and is currently executing on a +60,000 metre drill program.

Related Companies