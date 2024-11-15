

Altech - Share Placement to Raise $4M

Perth, Nov 15, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) announces a capital raising of $4 million, comprising the issue of 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per Share.



Highlights



- Binding Commitments to raise $4 million



- Placement oversubscribed



- Issue price of $0.06 per share, a 50% premium to recent Entitlements Issue on 7 August 2024



- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects



This price is a premium of 50% of the issue price to the Company's shareholders in the recent Entitlement Offer conducted on 7 August 24. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options ( ASX:ATCOC ) of 1 option for every 1 share issued with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.



It is proposed that the Shares and Options under the Placement will be issued on 22 November 2024 and will be issued out of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1.



The Placement was managed by Evolution Capital. The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised. Evolution Capital will also receive 8,000,000 ATCOC options for managing the Placement.



The funds raised under the Placement will be used for:



- Securing project finance and bank due diligence process



- Securing offtake for CERENERGY(R) project



- CERENERGY(R) environmental and project permitting



- Completion of fabrication of second 60kWh battery prototype for CERENERGY(R) project



- Finalise commissioning of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant



- Preliminary assessment into a 4 GWh factory (Giga factory)



- Corporate costs and working capital.



Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are encouraged by the strong market interest in our current initiatives. In August 2024, we conducted an Entitlements Issue at $0.04 per share that provided our existing shareholders with a fair opportunity to participate previously. The current placement at $0.06 per share represents a 50% premium over the recent Entitlements Issue price and Altech does not intend to conduct another Entitlement Issue at the higher price.



This capital raise comes at an exciting juncture for Altech as it advances the commercialisation of its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project and nears commissioning of the Silumina Anodes(TM) pilot plant. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to a preliminary study for a larger 4 GWh battery facility, marking the next significant step towards commercialisation".



About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

