Sydney, Feb 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Gwen Preston, VP of Communications for West Red Lake Gold Mines ( CVE:WRLG ) ( WRLGF:OTCMKTS ) ( UJ0:FRA ).



The company is slated to head into production of high-grade gold as soon as March of 2025.



West Red Lake Gold is a publicly traded gold company that is focused on developing its flagship Madsen Mine and exploring the associated 47 sq-Km highly prospective land package in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario. The Madsen Mine produced 2 million ounces of gold historically from high grade mineralization. A recent restart failed when an insufficient resource model and an undercapitalized build led to low mined gold grades and high costs. West Red Lake purchased the asset in early 2023, has been addressing those deficiencies, and plans to restart this high-grade and largely built gold mine this year. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits.



Gwen Preston joined West Red Lake Gold after 16 years analyzing mineral projects and mining companies from an investor perspective. Through these research efforts, including hundreds of site visits, she attained extensive knowledge of exploration, development, and mining operations within the cyclical metals market. Ms. Preston started her career writing for The Northern Miner, where she covered exploration and mining stories around the globe. From 2014 to 2024 Gwen ran the Resource Maven newsletter business, reviewing stocks and explaining the rationale behind her investment decisions to her subscribers.



West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:WRLG) (OTCMKTS:WRLGF) (FRA:UJ0) is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

