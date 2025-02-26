loading.........

Malibu, CA, Feb 26, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Adrian O'Brien - Vice President of Business Development & Communications with Midnight Sun Mining. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. ( CVE:MMA ) ( MDNGF:OTCMKTS ).



MIDNIGHT SUN INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE OXIDE COPPER AT KAZHIBA TARGET



Drill results include 10.69% copper over 21 metres, 5.60% copper over 26 metres, and 3.01% copper over 15 metres



Vancouver, British Columbia, January 29, 2025. Midnight Sun Mining Corporation (TSXV: MMA / OTC: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 oxide copper drilling program, carried out on the Kazhiba Target ("Kazhiba"). Kazhiba is one of 4 key target areas that comprise the Solwezi Project in Zambia, located approximately 6 kilometres southwest of First Quantum Minerals' Kansanshi Copper Mine. This drill program was designed to validate and confirm the potential oxide copper resource at the Kazhiba Target and is the first major step under the previously announced Cooperative Exploration Plan with First Quantum Minerals (see news release dated April 23, 2024).



Highlights of surface drilling from the Kazhiba Oxide Copper Target include:



10.69% copper over 21.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-028

5.60% copper over 26.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-020

3.01% copper over 15.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-012

4.66% copper over 7.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-030



Exploration Highlights



54 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill holes, totalling 2,005 metres ("m") completed



Mineralization appears to extend north-northeast and remains open. 13 additional RC holes are planned to test this extension, as an initial part of a broader follow up program, currently being designed and anticipated to start April 2025



Total of 625 Partial Ionic LeachTM samples acquired in the Kazhiba Target - results pending and expected Q1 2025



A total of 3,250 m of gradient and dipole-dipole induced polarization survey ("IP Survey") was completed over additional geochemical targets. Results are due Q1 2025



Midnight Sun is focused on the exploration and discovery of world-class copper deposits in the heart of the prolific Zambia-Congo Copperbelt. The company's vast 5062 km Solwezi Project in Zambia represents multiple distinct opportunities for the discovery of transformative, multi-generational sulfide copper deposits and oxide copper mineralization that could potentially unlock significant near-term cashflow. Midnight Sun Mining is surrounded by world-class operating mines and located adjacent to the largest copper mine in Zambia - First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. The company has full control of all their assets, and are successfully exploring them, making new discoveries and advancing their top targets. And now, Midnight Sun is executing their plan to further explore the discoveries they've already made, systematically, across the extent of their property.



Mr. O'Brien is a Senior Executive and Senior Marketing Executive, with over 25 years of experience in the mining and exploration sector. He has served in roles from Investor Relations to CEO and has been involved projects spanning the continuum from grass roots discovery to development, mine build and operations.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/JE1IA171





About Midnight Sun Mining Corp





Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) (OTCMKTS:MDNGF) is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

