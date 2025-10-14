

Assay Results Extend Halo Project Mineralisation

Perth, Oct 14, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Ltd ( ASX:CTN ) is pleased to advise that all assay results from the September 2025 reverse-circulation (RC) drilling program at the Halo Project, which forms part of the Company's Laverton Gold Project, have now been received.



Highlights



- All assay results from the September 2025 RC drilling program at the Halo Project (Laverton) have now been received.



- Assay results extend mineralisation with mineralisation remaining open along strike and down plunge.



- Recent results include intersections of:



- 1 m @ 11.50 g/t Au from 114 m (LVRC10)

- 2 m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 48 m (LVRC12)

- 3 m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 118 m (LVRC12)

- 2 m @ 1.28 g/t Au from 109 m (LVRC12)

- 1 m @ 3.15 g/t Au from 149 m (LVRC15)

- 2 m @ 0.71 g/t Au from 62 m (LVRC09)



- Results complement previous results from this campaign which returned:



- 17m @ 0.90g/t Au from 44m (LVRC06)

- 2m @ 3.79g/t Au from 190m (LVRC07)

- 5m @ 2.62g/t Au from 217m (LVRC07)

- 2m @ 2.55g/t Au from 58m (LVRC08)



- Results under review to determine continuity and next exploration priorities.



These results build directly upon the initial assays reported in the 6 October 2025 announcement (which included LVRC06, LVRC07 and LVRC08). At that time, Catalina confirmed that Halo is a mineralised gold system with potential for extension along strike and at depth.



Significant results from this final batch of assays include:



- 1 m @ 11.5g/t Au from 114 m (LVRC10)

- 2 m @ 3.1g/t Au from 48 m (LVRC12)

- 3 m @ 1.0g/t Au from 118 m (LVRC12)

- 2 m @ 1.3g/t Au from 109 m (LVRC12)

- 1 m @ 3.2g/t Au from 149 m (LVRC15)

- 2 m @ 0.7g/t Au from 62 m (LVRC09)



These results complement previous results from AC and RC at the Halo Project (Figure 1*) and provided:



- 44m at 1.01g/t Au from 44m (LVAC49) Includes:



o 4m at 2.22g/t Au from 48m;

o 4m at 1.96g/t Au from 64m

o 8m at 1.45g/t Au from 72m



- 18m @ 1.16g/t Au from 126m, incl. 5m @ 2.3g/t Au (LVRC02)



- 17m @ 0.90g/t Au from 44m (LVRC06)

- 2m @ 3.79g/t Au from 190m (LVRC07)

- 5m @ 2.62g/t Au from 217m (LVRC07)

- 2m @ 2.55g/t Au from 58m (LVRC08)



With the full dataset now received, Catalina will consolidate all results to evaluate mineralisation trends, assess the scale and continuity of the system, and determine the most effective next steps to advance the project.



Drilling Program Summary



- The September RC campaign comprised 11 holes (LVRC06-LVRC16) with a total of 2,040 metres drilled



- The design aimed to test both infill and step-out targets north and south of previous drilling campaigns which were designed to assess the mineralisation along the Barnicoat Shear Zone (BSZ) within the confines of the Halo Gold Project area.



- Drilling was carried out on regularly spaced cross-sections (50 m apart), with collars located to test structural continuity.



- All samples were collected and assayed at 1 m intervals, providing consistent resolution across the mineralised zones.



The Halo Gold Project lies along the Barnicoat Shear Zone (BSZ), a regionally significant structural corridor that also hosts the Lily Pond Well, Mon Ami, and Ida H gold resources (Figure 2*). Geophysical interpretations indicate that the BSZ transects Catalina's tenement, providing a strong structural setting for the observed mineralisation.



This context underpins Catalina's systematic drilling approach to evaluate extensions along strike and at depth.



Drilling observations and geological characteristics include:



- Reverse circulation (RC) drilling intersected a deeply weathered dolerite package characterised by pervasive carbonate alteration and localised sericite alteration, indicating significant hydrothermal fluid activity.



- Several zones of intense sericite and carbonate alteration were identified within the altered dolerite, suggesting structurally controlled fluid flow, potentially along shear zones or faults.



- Mineralisation occurs within the saprolite profile, likely representing a weathered expression of underlying primary mineralisation.



- Gold mineralisation is also observed adjacent to intensely sericite-carbonate altered zones in fresh rock.



- Higher-grade zones of primary mineralisation appear spatially associated with carbonate-sericite altered dolerite immediately adjacent to these zones.



Regional Overview



The Laverton district is recognised as one of Australia's most productive gold provinces, with a long history of discovery and development. Within a 50-kilometre radius of the Halo Project lie some of the country's most significant gold operations, including Granny Smith and Sunrise Dam (AngloGold Ashanti), Wallaby (Gold Fields), and additional deposits such as Mon Ami and Ida H (Figure 2*). Collectively, these systems highlight the proven endowment of the Laverton Tectonic Zone and its ability to host large, long-lived gold deposits. While Halo remains at an early stage of exploration, its location along the Barnicoat Shear Zone places it within the same fertile geological framework that underpins these established mines, providing a strong basis for systematic follow-up.



In addition to this regional geological advantage, the Halo Project is strategically located in close proximity to established haul roads, transport corridors, and several operating processing facilities. This infrastructure position provides Catalina with flexibility to pursue a range of future project options, supported by established regional processing facilities and transport networks. The combination of solid assay results, proven district-scale endowment, and strong infrastructure connectivity reinforces the strategic significance and development potential of the Halo Gold Project within the Laverton district.



Next Steps



With all assay results now received and validated, Catalina will consolidate the complete dataset to refine the geological interpretation, assess mineralisation continuity and grade distribution, and evaluate potential next steps to advance the Halo Project within the broader Laverton project area.



Executive Director Ross Cotton commented:



"The completion of this program and receipt of all assay results mark an important step forward for the Halo Project. The results demonstrates that gold mineralisation extends across multiple sections and depths, highlighting continuity within a highly prospective part of the Laverton district. With the dataset now complete, we are seeing clear indicators of scale and potential that enhance Halo's position as a valuable asset within Catalina's broader portfolio"



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/92979NP9





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

