

Completion of Beasley Creek Acquisition

Perth, Oct 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Ltd ( ASX:CTN ) is pleased to advise that it has completed due diligence and issued the consideration securities in accordance with the acquisition agreement for the Beasley Creek Gold Project (E47/3490) announced 6 October 2025.



The Beasley Creek Project, located on the northern flank of the Rocklea Dome in Western Australia's Pilbara Craton, represents a highly prospective gold opportunity featuring both orogenic and conglomerate-style mineralisation potential. Completion of the transaction secures Catalina a 100% interest in the Project and a comprehensive exploration dataset covering more than 46 km2 of tenure within a proven gold district.



Catalina will now commence a detailed review of historical datasets to refine drill targets ahead of exploration drilling.





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

