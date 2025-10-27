loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin speaks with John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate Corp. ( CNSX:PHOS ) ( FRSPF:OTCMKTS ) ( KD0:FRA ) - a vertically integrated phosphate development company headquartered in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Canada. The company is advancing its flagship Begin-La Marche Project, located about 70 kilometres from Port Saguenay, to supply battery-grade phosphate for the growing lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery market across North America.



First Phosphate's vision: to complete full vertical integration from mine to LFP cathode-active materials - building a secure domestic supply chain for EVs, grid storage, and data-center energy applications while reducing dependence on foreign sources.



Topics Discussed:



- Vertical integration and North American supply chain security



- Quebec's strategic role in critical minerals



- LFP battery innovation and grid energy storage



- Partnerships and offtake strategy with European and U.S. markets



For more conversations on critical minerals, energy transition, and emerging market leaders, subscribe to The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1593RP76





About First Phosphate Corp.





First Phosphate Corp. (CNSX:PHOS) (OTCMKTS:FRSPF) (FRA:KD0) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and defense.

First Phosphate's flagship Begin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada is a North American rare igneous phosphate resource yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Related Companies