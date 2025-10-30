

Quarterly Activities Report period ending 30 September 2025

Perth, Oct 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Ltd ( ASX:CTN ) Quarterly Activities Report period ending 30 September 2025. High-grade REE results returned, including 12 m @ 5,828 ppm TREO.



HIGHLIGHTS



Laverton Project



- Two RC drilling campaigns completed, confirming both gold and REE mineralisation



- Significant gold intercepts include 18 m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 127 m (incl. 5 m @ 2.3 g/t Au) and 1 m @ 11.5 g/t Au from 114 m



- High-grade REE results returned, including 12 m @ 5,828 ppm TREO from 64 m (incl. 4 m @ 1.19% TREO)



- Metallurgical test work to be undertaken at ANSTO to assess REE recoverability



Central Yilgarn Project



- Heritage Protection Agreement executed and Heritage Notice served over priority targets



- Heritage Survey scheduled for completion by 24 November 2025 to enable drilling commencement thereafter



- Rock chip sampling at Snowflake returned up to 84 g/t Au, supporting refined drill targeting



- Independent technical review by Apex Geoscience prioritised follow-up gold targets Evanston and Yirilgee Projects



Beasley Creek Project



- 100% interest secured in the Beasley Creek Gold Project within the Pilbara Craton



- Project prospective for both orogenic and conglomerate-style gold mineralisation with potential REE upside



- Acquisition terms include performance-linked milestones for drilling success and JORC resource definition



Corporate



- Jade Smith appointed Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO)



LAVERTON PROJECT



The 100% owned Halo Gold Project in Laverton lies along the Barnicoat Shear Zone (BSZ), a regionally significant structural corridor that also hosts the Lily Pond Well, Mon Ami, and Ida H gold resources (Figure 1*). Geophysical interpretations indicate that the BSZ transects Catalina's tenement, providing a strong structural setting for the observed mineralisation. This context underpins Catalina's rationale for systematic drilling to test for extensions along strike and at depth.



During the quarter, Catalina Resources Ltd completed two reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaigns targeting both rare earth element (REE) and gold mineralisation. A total of 16 RC holes were drilled, following up on previous intercepts reported from aircore (AC) and RC programs (see Figures 2* and 3* for relevant cross-sections).



The following significant gold and REE intercepts were returned from the two RC campaigns completed during the reporting period:



Gold Intercepts



- 18 m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 127 m, including 5 m @ 2.3 g/t Au (LVRC02)

- 1 m @ 11.50 g/t Au from 114 m (LVRC10)

- 2 m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 48 m (LVRC12)

- 3 m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 118 m (LVRC12)

- 2 m @ 1.28 g/t Au from 109 m (LVRC12)

- 1 m @ 3.15 g/t Au from 149 m (LVRC15)

- 2 m @ 0.71 g/t Au from 62 m (LVRC09)

- 17 m @ 0.90 g/t Au from 44 m (LVRC06)

- 2 m @ 3.79 g/t Au from 190 m (LVRC07)

- 5 m @ 2.62 g/t Au from 217 m (LVRC07)



REE Intercepts



- 12 m @ 5,828 ppm TREO from 64 m, including 4 m @ 1.19% TREO from 68 m (LVRC04)

- 12 m @ 2,398 ppm TREO from 20 m (LVRC04)

- 8 m @ 2,137 ppm TREO from 24 m (LVRC05)

- 8 m @ 1,935 ppm TREO from 52 m (LVRC05)



Drilling also intersected anomalous neodymium (Nd2O3 at 0.15%) and praseodymium (Pr2O3 at 490 ppm) within the high-grade REE zone in LVRC04 (4m @ 13,406ppm TREO). Nd and Pr are critical rare earths used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, highlighting the project's broader critical minerals potential.



These results build on previous drilling, including earlier intercepts such as:



- 44 m @ 1.01 g/t Au from 44 m (LVAC49), including:



o 4 m @ 2.22 g/t Au from 48 m

o 4 m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 64 m

o 8 m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 72 m



- 9 m @ 7,565 ppm TREO from 47 m, including 4 m @ 13,406 ppm (1.34% TREO) from 49 m (LVAC037)



- 5 m @ 4,880 ppm TREO from 63 m, including 1 m @ 10,689 ppm (1.06% TREO) from 66 m (LVAC044)



With all assay results now received and validated, Catalina will consolidate the complete dataset to refine the geological interpretation, assess mineralisation continuity and grade distribution, and evaluate potential next steps to advance the Halo Project within the broader Laverton project area.



To ensure value is fully understood, metallurgical test work will now be undertaken at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), Australia's national authority on critical minerals processing and a global leader in REE recovery research. While gold remains Catalina's primary exploration focus, the REE results provide an additional layer of opportunity for existing shareholders.



CENTRAL YILGARN PROJECT



In December 2024, Catalina Resources Ltd completed the acquisition of the Yerilgee and Evanston Greenstone Belts from Dreadnought Resources Limited ( ASX:DRE ), consolidating over 650 km2 of contiguous tenure in the Central Yilgarn region, approximately 190 km northwest of Kalgoorlie (Figure 4*). The tenement package includes multiple underexplored mineralised corridors considered prospective for gold, nickel, lithium, and rare earth elements.



During the quarter, Catalina progressed preparatory activities across both greenstone belts. The Company executed a Heritage Protection Agreement with the Marlinyu Ghoorlie claimant group and subsequently served a Heritage Notice over priority targets. In accordance with the agreement, the Heritage Survey process is expected to be completed by 24 November 2025, enabling commencement of drilling operations thereafter.



At the Snowflake Prospect within the Yerilgee Belt, 14 rock chip samples were collected from quartzveined structures. Gold assay results ranged from background to 84 g/t Au, with five samples returning grades above 0.5 g/t Au. These results support refinement of drill targeting, particularly within felsic porphyritic host rocks.



In September 2025, the Company engaged Apex Geoscience Ltd to conduct an independent technical review of exploration datasets, geological models, and historical drilling across both belts. The review assessed data integrity, prioritised gold targets, and provided recommendations to support follow-up exploration.



No drilling was undertaken during the quarter. However, as reported Catalina is preparing a drilling program to follow up previously reported gold intercepts across several prospect areas including:



Yerilgee Greenstone Belt (Figure 5*)



Three principal gold camp targets have been identified at Yerilgee: T6, T8, and T11. All intercepts listed below are historical and have been reported9 previously and as announced8 will be subject to further exploration activities post heritage clearance.



T6 Gold Camp (Figure 6*)



Defined by anomalous gold and pathfinder soil geochemistry over approximately 5,000 m X 3,000 m.



Historical RC drilling intersected multiple gold-bearing zones which as announced Catalina intends to follow-up, includes:



- 17 m @ 4.1 g/t Au and 28 g/t Ag from 53 m, including 4 m @ 14.9 g/t Au and 72.2 g/t Ag (CYRC012)



- 16 m @ 1.9 g/t Au from surface, including 4 m @ 8.5 g/t Au (STAC0118)



- 9 m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 23 m, including 3 m @ 7.1 g/t Au (STKAC0154)



Key prospects for proposed drilling within T6 include Chicken Little (Figure 7*), Snowflake, and Megatron.



T8 Gold Camp (Figure 8*)



This target is characterised by gold and pathfinder soil anomalism over 1,700 m X 600 m. Historical drilling to be followed up as per Catalina's previous announcement includes:



- 27 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 6 m, including 2 m @ 2.2 g/t Au, and 1 m @ 9.0 g/t (BARRC020)



- 17 m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 22 m, including 8 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 27 m (BARRC015)



- 10 m @ 0.8 g/t Au from surface, including 1 m @ 6 g/t Au from 11 m (BARRC014)



Evanston Greenstone Belt (Figure 9*)



Two camp-scale targets have been defined within the Evanston Belt: T1 and T2. Intercepts and anomalism referenced below are historical and referenced in Catalina's recent announcement relating to further exploration activities post heritage clearance.



T1 Gold Camp



As reported the T1 Gold Camp geological setting includes high-Mg basalts, ultramafic units, and banded iron formations (BIF). Gold-in-soil anomalies and historical workings occur along the main BIF corridor. Notable historical intercepts to be further explored include:



- Viper prospect: 15 m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 12 m, including 3 m @ 6.7 g/t Au



T2 Gold Camp



The T2 camp is defined by a north-plunging regional syncline containing multiple historical workings and soil anomalies. As reported8 highlights targeted for further exploration include:



- Leghorn prospect: 48 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 27 m, including 21 m @ 1.3 g/t Au



- Erk prospect: A 3 km-long, north-trending gold-in-soil anomaly associated with scattered nugget patches



BEASLEY CREEK



During the quarter, Catalina secured a 100% interest in the Beasley Creek Gold Project, located on the northern flank of the Rocklea Dome in the Pilbara Craton of Western Australia. The project lies within a structurally complex geological setting comprising Archean greenstones and is considered prospective for multiple gold deposit styles.



As noted within the acquisition announcement the wider district (Figure 10*) hosts an array of proven gold resources - including former Northern Star's Paulsens Gold Operation, which recovered 907,344oz @ 7.3 g/t Au for an average of ~75kozpa between 2005-2017. This asset has since been acquired by Black Cat Syndicate for the purpose of remnant mining within the existing resource, achieving its first gold pour in December 2024.



Beasley Creek presents two target models for gold mineralisation:



1. Structurally controlled orogenic gold, hosted within Archean greenstones, where previous quartz vein and shear-related sampling recorded elevated gold anomalism.



2. Conglomerate-style gold, associated with the Hardey Formation unconformity. This prospective corridor extends for approximately 16 km along the contact of coarse sedimentary sequences that may serve as potential gold traps.



As reported Catalina's planned exploration will focus on assessing multiple untested or underexplored targets (Figure 11*), including areas where historical RC drilling returned 4 m @ 11.5 g/t Au (RRC15, 20-24 m), which has not been followed up. This work will be guided by an integrated dataset comprising:



- Over 1,300 historical soil, stream sediment, and rock chip samples



- 2,323 line-kilometres of reprocessed aeromagnetic and radiometric survey data



- Field-verified geological mapping and interpretation



This dataset will support reinterpretation and the generation of drill targets across the tenure. Catalina's exploration program aims to systematically test areas of geological interest, building on historic work. No systematic drilling has occurred on the tenement in over two decades.



Key Commercial Terms



The Company has entered into an acquisition agreement with North Andover Minerals Pty Ltd ("Seller") to acquire 100% interest in the Beasley Creek Project (E47/3490) (the "Tenement"). The material terms of the acquisition are summarised in link below*.



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EEWWYR2T





About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

Related Companies