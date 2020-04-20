loading.........



Aben Commences 2020 Field Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project

Malibu, CA, July 29, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with James Pettit, CEO of Aben Resources ( CVE:ABN ) ( OTCMKTS:ABNAF ) as the company commences its 2020 field program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. We also review recent gold market trends and how its affecting the strategy for acquisitions going forward. The company seeking additional high grade gold targets at its North Boundary High Grade Zone.To view the interview, please visit:About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.