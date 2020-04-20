  
loading.........
 
Aben Commences 2020 Field Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project
Aben Commences 2020 Field Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project
Malibu, CA, July 29, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with James Pettit, CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) as the company commences its 2020 field program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. We also review recent gold market trends and how its affecting the strategy for acquisitions going forward. The company seeking additional high grade gold targets at its North Boundary High Grade Zone.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101710/abn


About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

     


Contact
Simon Dyakowski
Strategic Advisor

E: info@abenresources.com
T: 604-687-3376
TF: 1-800-567-8181


Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report
Aben Resources Ltd

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Financial GeneralMiningGoldCopper

RELATED VIDEO

Major Gold Acquisition in Quebec and Ontario, CanadaTrey Wasser on Increased Royalties in NevadaA Conversation with OriginClear's Ken BerengerAcquires St. Paul Mines' Crown Grants

Aben Resources Ltd


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report


Read More

Social Media