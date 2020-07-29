Drilling Commences at Forrest Kerr Gold Project
Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Aben Resources
Aben Resources is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report
To view the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102157/abn
About Aben Resources Ltd
Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
