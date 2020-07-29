loading.........



Drilling Commences at Forrest Kerr Gold Project

Malibu, CA, Aug 29, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with James Pettit, CEO of Aben Resources ( CVE:ABN ) ( OTCMKTS:ABNAF ) as the company commences its 2020 drill program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. High grade gold targets remain the focus this season in a zone where great results have materialized in the past.Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Aben ResourcesAben Resources is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin ReportTo view the Interview, please visit:About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

