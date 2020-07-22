loading.........



Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) (OTCMKTS:EGLPF), A Successful Landmark Project Generator

Malibu, CA, Oct 2, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Tim Termuende, the CEO of Eagle Plains Resources ( CVE:EPL ) ( OTCMKTS:EGPLF ) as the company and SKRR announce a drilling program at the Olson Gold Project.Listen for an overview of the company's project generator model including its spinout Taiga Gold Corp ( CNSX:TGC ) ( OTCMKTS:TGGDF ) Both companies move forward with exploration and development as Covid-19 safety protocols are in place in both British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Eagle Plains Resources.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Managements' current focus is to preserve its treasury while advancing its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Since 2012, Eagle Plains has added to its portfolio a number of new projects exceeding 130,000 ha targeting mainly gold, uranium and base-metals in Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the top 3 jurisdictions in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

