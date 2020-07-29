loading.........



CEO David Cole of EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX)-Cash Positive in 2021 Potentially

Malibu, CA, Oct 5, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Cole, The President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp ( CVE:EMX ) ( NYSE:EMX ) ( FRA:6E9 ). EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company, whose investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. EMX has a sizable global portfolio of assets and has currently over $70 million in the treasury and no debt.In this segment, Mr. Cole discusses EMX's strategic investment strategy in conjunction with partnering with juniors that embody the drill and build development business model, while holding royalties that can bring company making results over time. The company projects itself to be cash positive in 2021.To view the interview, please visit:About EMX Royalty Corp

EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.