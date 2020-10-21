Malibu, CA, Oct 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Keith Anderson, The President and CEO of Silver Sands Resources Corporation ( CNSX:SAND )( OTCMKTS:SSRSF ). Silver Sands Resources' key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state at the southern tip of Argentina, part of the expansive Patagonia region of South America.To date the company has a 43101 compliant reported 12 million ounces indicated silver resource as well as 3 million ounces inferred-and we believe that's just the beginning. Neighboring major players in the space include Pan American Silver, McEwen Mining and Yamana.To view the interview, please visit:About Silver Sands Resources Corporation

Silver Sands Resources Corporation (CNSX:SAND)(OTCMKTS:SSRSF) is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state of Argentina.

