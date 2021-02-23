Online betting entertainment company solidifies path for U.S. growth for sports betting and iGaming



PlayUp Expands Market Access to Three More States

Las Vegas, NV, June 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Furthering its strategic growth plan for the U.S. market, PlayUp announced a trio of market access deals it has completed with Caesars Entertainment in which the company will be able to offer sports betting in Indiana and Iowa, along with iGaming in New Jersey pending regulatory approval.The three additional markets will complement PlayUp's existing U.S. operations where it is a licensed operator in Colorado and is expected to gain regulatory approval in New Jersey soon. The company is well regarded as a product, service and compliance thought leader in online sports betting, horse racing, and daily fantasy sports in Australia, New Zealand, in addition to its rapidly growing U.S. presence.Dr Laila Mintas, PlayUp USA CEO, said "These three states are the next phase of our growth in the U.S. Getting to add iGaming in New Jersey will usher in a new product offering that will help us guide and drive our continued success."The new market access deals for PlayUp will introduce the company to an addressable market of nearly $500 million (Indiana $236M in April, Iowa $118M in April, and New Jersey iGaming $113M in March) that has continued to grow month on month. Once these and other pending licensure procedures are completed this year PlayUp will be among the top 15% of U.S. operators who have access in six or more states.Dr Mintas said the PlayUp team continues to develop additional product offerings on top of securing additional market access agreements. "We are striving to live out our brand motto of 'Your Best Bet' with our product portfolio and we are excited for what lies ahead in terms of getting our product in front of as many Americans as possible through the growing and regulated online betting market."PlayUp has already begun the regulatory process to gain licensure in the states, according to Dr Mintas, and the company hope to be in market in all three states later this year.About PlayUp

PlayUp is a premium betting entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding, and responsible online betting. The company develops innovative online betting technologies in-house to power the brand and deliver world-class user experiences.

PlayUp's energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

Today, PlayUp successfully operate and power a highly scalable and robust, cloud-based online betting platform that unifies the world's favorite betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds) and Esports. Additionally, the company offers Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), a competitive format of peer-to-peer online betting, and hosts Australia's largest - and some of the globe's -- biggest DFS prize pools.

PlayUp holds betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and India.