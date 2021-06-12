PlayUp's Next Generation Proprietary Betting and Entertainment Platform gains Regulatory approval to Soft Launch in Australian Market.



PlayUp Soft Launches its Next Generation Technology Platform

Sydney, Aug 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - On behalf of online Betting, Entertainment and Technology group PlayUp Limited ("PlayUp" or the "Company") , we are pleased to announce that we have received approval from the Northern Territory Racing Commission ("NTRC") to launch a pilot programme of our cutting edge next generation betting and entertainment platform along with our proprietary Sports Betting and Fixed Odds Racing solution.Highlights- PlayUp receives regulatory approval by the Northern Territory Racing Commission to soft launch its Next Generation online Betting and Entertainment Platform.- Key Highlights and Benefits of the Platform:o 'Single' Sign On to access all products integrated into the Platform;o 'One' Digital wallet for platform wide, cross product betting and game play;o Multi product integrations including proprietary PlayUp offerings for SportsBetting, Fixed Odds Racing, Daily Fantasy Sports and also third party integrations such as iGaming casino, slots, table games and more;o Cross product functionality and social features.o Greater backend automation, flexibility and speed to improve risk management and trading.o Quicker speed to market for new products and innovation.o A.I. capabilities driven by big data and profiling.o Multi Jurisdictional functionality and compliance.The newly launched platform, built by our in-house tech team, encompasses modernised mobile first front-end functionality with an automated back-end that will revolutionise the way we trade Racing & Sport.Under the one platform, our users will enjoy a unified betting experience across the multitude of products they already love to play plus have the ability to frictionlessly and seamlessly enjoy a plethora of additional new products and markets to provide range and value to customers.At a customer service level, the platform entails an AI driven CRM engine that recognises any touchpoint that a customer engages PlayUp through, enabling reduced handle times, alongside enhanced personalisation to provide customers contextual play and support.Our customers can expect a market leading experience through an intuitive user interface on web and App channels. This will be supported by a suite of Products to enhance their Wagering experience.CEO Daniel Simic commented: "I'm extremely pleased to be able to announce that our newly launched proprietary platform has received the necessary regulatory approvals by the NTRC.""By controlling our own technology, we're able to unlock speed to market for New Product Development and innovation. We will be well positioned to stay ahead of emerging customer needs, and maintaining our own platform in house drives cost efficiency and time synergies to ensure we maintain a premium product and service levels.""Once our pilot programme is complete, an integrated launch phase will be triggered to roll this out to our entire customer base in Australia first up with the US market to follow, supported with both educational and promotional communication.""This positions PlayUp in good stead entering this new financial year to drive commercial targets whilst captivating our customers."About PlayUp

PlayUp is a premium betting entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding, and responsible online betting. The company develops innovative online betting technologies in-house to power the brand and deliver world-class user experiences.

PlayUp's energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

Today, PlayUp successfully operate and power a highly scalable and robust, cloud-based online betting platform that unifies the world's favorite betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds) and Esports. Additionally, the company offers Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), a competitive format of peer-to-peer online betting, and hosts Australia's largest - and some of the globe's -- biggest DFS prize pools.

PlayUp holds betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and India.