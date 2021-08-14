

(PlayUp) Arizona Sports Betting Set to Launch

Sydney, Sep 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - After legalisation in April 2021, the launch of Arizona's sports betting market on September 9 is another significant stepping stone in the continued growth of the United States wagering industry.To date the Arizona Department of Gaming have announced 18 of 20 sports betting licenses, having initially received 26 applications.While Arizona's sports betting will launch next week, coinciding with the beginning of the NFL season, Daily Fantasy Sports is already well under way having hit the market on August 27.Commenting on the status of the Arizona market, PlayUp Global CEO, Daniel Simic said: "With sports betting set to become a $40-$60 billion industry in coming years, the opportunity both within Arizona and the US market in general is enormous. PlayUp welcomes the arrival of sports betting in Arizona and remain hopeful of receiving a license within due course."About PlayUp

PlayUp is a premium betting entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding, and responsible online betting. The company develops innovative online betting technologies in-house to power the brand and deliver world-class user experiences.

PlayUp's energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

Today, PlayUp successfully operate and power a highly scalable and robust, cloud-based online betting platform that unifies the world's favorite betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds) and Esports. Additionally, the company offers Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), a competitive format of peer-to-peer online betting, and hosts Australia's largest - and some of the globe's -- biggest DFS prize pools.

PlayUp holds betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and India.