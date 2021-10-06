Toronto, Oct 6, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Chief Investment Officer Spencer Cole of Vox Royalty (CVE:VOX)(OTCMKTS:VOXCF) as the company provides an update for the Janet Ivy Gold Mine and files a technical report on SEDAR. Mr. Cole reviews the revenue steam attached to Janet Ivy over time and the potential benefit to shareholders of a company diversified with 54 royalties.
About Vox Royalty Corp.
Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.
