TOTAL OF USD$2.53M IN 'DOSE' TOKEN SALES ACHIEVED WITH PARTICIPATION FROM KEY STRATEGIC PARTIES



DOSE Token update

Sydney, Oct 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, announces the successful sale of USD$2.53 million in DOSE tokens through a strategic private round and various pre-sale token & Initial Dex Offering (IDO) platforms, which the Company will primarily use towards developing the DOSE ecosystem and Dustland Runner game.HIGHLIGHTS- OliveX achieves USD$2.53 million in DOSE token pre-sales with support from key strategic and high-profile industry figures- Strategic parties included Blue Pool Capital, Polygon, Solana Capital, SkyVision Capital, SMO Capital, The Spartan Group, Okex Blockdream Ventures, Sebastien Borget (co-founder and COO of The Sandbox) and Gabby Dizon (co-founder of Yield Guild Games)- Fully diluted market capitalisation of DOSE now USD$150 million based on recently completed Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on Chainboost at USD$0.03 priceThe strategic private DOSE sale achieved USD$2.0 million received from globally significant finance companies including Blue Pool Capital, Polygon, Solana Capital and DeFi, and digital products (including games) such as SkyVision Capital, SMO Capital, The Spartan Group and Okex Blockdream Ventures.The strategic round also included high profile individuals from key projects in the blockchain ecosystem and sports and fitness sectors including Sebastien Borget (co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, the decentralised gaming virtual world); Gabby Dizon (co-founder of Yield Guild Games), Tony Guoga (CEO, Cypherpunk Holdings); Lucan Von Cranach (founder and CEO, Onefootball, the digital media platform for football fans) and Anthony Vennare (co-founder, Fitt Insider, business news and community for the health and fitness sector).In addition to the strategic sale the Company completed two further pre-sales via the Animoca Launch pad and Chainboost platforms. A DOSE pre-sale of USD$433,000 was completed on the Animoca launchpad at a USD$0.015 price with all the 1,470 vouchers sold in only a few hours and up to 51,000 sign ups. A follow up IDO on Chainboost of USD$100,000 at a USD$0.03 price was also completed and sold out in only 30 minutes. Fully diluted market capitalisation of DOSE now USD$150 million based on USD$0.03 price achieved through the Chainboost IDO.DOSE Token Ecosystem DOSE is an ERC-20-compatible fungible token of purchase, utility and action. DOSE will have a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens. Created as a cross-platform token for the fitness metaverse, DOSE is an acronym for the chemicals released when getting fit and working out: Dopamine, Oxytocin, Serotonin and Endorphin.'DUSTLAND RUNNER' OliveX is developing a new Zombies, Run!(TM) inspired audio fitness game and online platform called Dustland Runner, set in a technological dark age, which will utilise the new DOSE token as its in-game currency. This new game is being developed by the studio which created Zombies, Run! (TM) which was acquired by OliveX in March 20211. Zombies, Run!(TM) is one of the world's premier gamified health and fitness app with 50,000 paid subscribers and an average 300,000 monthly active users.In advance of the launch of Dustland Runner, DOSE token will reward users for their workout and fitness activities across OliveX's portfolio of applications, including 22 Push Ups and KARA Smart.Keith Rumjahn, founder and CEO, commented:"Our momentum is building and the caliber of the investors we have attracted through this strategic token sale validates the strength and merit of our vision to build the fitness metaverse, where people are motivated to take real-world action to get fit and healthy and build their fitness community.I'm also extremely proud of the OliveX team for creating such a successful launch for our first token, the rapid sales achieved on the Animoca and Chainboost launch pads show the belief our community has in this project and how excited they are to be a part of it.These funds will help fuel our vision of the fitness metaverse and will be pivotal in progressing the development of the Dustland Runner and DOSE projects. Our community is growing very quickly and there is enormous excitement about our ambition and vision for the fitness metaverse."To view tables and figures, please visit:About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.