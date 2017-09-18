

SEAAOC Conference Presentation

Sydney, Oct 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - APA Group ( ASX:APA ) and Empire Energy Group Ltd ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) have today executed an MOU to explore opportunities for the development of Beetaloo mid stream infrastructure including gas and liquids gathering, processing and pipelines.APA is a leading Australian energy infrastructure business connecting sources of gas supply and markets across mainland Australia delivering approximately half of Australia's natural gas usage.APA will support Empire to get production to market, promptly, leveraging its existing network of gas transmission infrastructure.APA and Empire are supportive of a common infrastructure approach amongst Beetaloo upstream producers to deliver lower per unit costs.The 'Northern Strategy' will support the development of a gas fed manufacturing industry and LNG export expansion at Darwin.The 'Eastern Strategy', including a new Beetaloo Pipeline to Mount Isa, will allow Beetaloo gas to be transported to all Australian east coast domestic markets (Wallumbilla, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne) and LNG export through Gladstone.To view the presentation, please visit:About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.