

DOSE Token CEX Listing

Sydney, Nov 8, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, announces the highly successful listing of DOSE on major Centralised Exchanges (CEX) OKEX and gate.io. Additionally, the Company announces the completion of further sales of USD$500,000 in DOSE tokens through an Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on Polkastarter as well as the commencement of token swaps and liquidity pools on both Uniswap and PancakeSwap.OKEx Centralised Exchange ListingDOSE token commenced trading on major CEX platforms OKEx and gate.io on 4 November 2021. DOSE performed strongly in opening hours of trade reaching an intraday high of USD$0.50 on OKEx representing a +1,500% gain to the latest IDO price of USD$0.03. The DOSE fully diluted market capitalisation at the close price on 4 November 2021 of USD$0.29 was USD$1.45B.About OKExOKEx is an innovative cryptocurrency exchange with advanced financial services. They rely on blockchain technology to provide everything required for trading and investment within cryptocurrency. As an industry leader in cryptocurrency trading space OKEx operates in over 200 countries, with +20 million traders and +400 trading pairs.About gate.ioBlockchain assets exchange platform designed to trade cryptocurrencies and is currently the number 6 placed Cryptocurrency Spot Exchange by 24-hour volume. The company offers crypto-to-crypto loans, margin trading, and live crypto market data, thereby enabling users to trade cryptocurrencies securely.Polkastarter IDOThe IDO on Polkastarter was extremely well received with over 14,658 participants submitting whitelist applications and selling out in 30 minutes. Each participant went into the draw for a USD$500 allocation at a $0.03 token price with a total of USD$500,000 of DOSE tokens sold.This follows USD$2.53M of DOSE token pre-sales which received strong support from key strategic and high-profile industry figures including Blue Pool Capital, Polygon, Solana Capital, SkyVision Capital, SMO Capital, The Spartan Group, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Sebastien Borget (co-founder and COO of The Sandbox) and Gabby Dizon (co-founder of Yield Guild Games).Decentralised Exchange Liquidity Pools and Token SwapsLiquidity pools and token swaps are now live on major Decentralised Exchanges (DEX) Uniswap and PancakeSwap. The liquidity pools on Uniswap went live on November 3, 2:30 p.m. UTC / 10:30 p.m. HKT. Meanwhile, the liquidity pool on PancakeSwap went live on November 3, 2:45 p.m. UTC / 10:45 p.m. HKT.Keith Rumjahn, founder and CEO, commented: "The OliveX team is showing no signs of slowing down our rapid pace as we continue on our path to build the fitness metaverse. The listing and incredible early performance of DOSE on OKEx and gate.io is a real testament to the belief in the fitness metaverse we are building as well as the wider open metaverse that we are contributing to with our strategic partners.Both OKEx and gate.io are market leaders in the cryptocurrency trading space and we are extremely honored to be working with them and thank them for their assistance on our initial DOSE listings. Another successful IDO also completed on Polkasarter this week and we appreciate the continued support from our community and the Polkastarter team.We have big things planned for the DOSE ecosystem and the fitness metaverse, and while we've been able to achieve so much in such a short timeline we are only just getting started. We will continue to deliver on our vison for an open fitness metaverse, to motivate people improve their health and wellbeing"About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.