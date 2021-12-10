

OliveX partnered with Playinnovation

Sydney, Dec 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding terms sheet with Playinnovation Limited (Playinnovation) to bring Playinnovation trademarked products to the metaverse.OliveX will design, construct and distribute the Playinnovation digital items and experiences within the OliveX owned LAND in the Sandbox through the sale of NFTs. The Sandbox is a leading decentralized virtual real estate and gaming world from Animoca Brands and has partnered with globally significant brands and Intellectual Property (IP) including Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Adidas & The Walking Dead.Users will be able to visit the OliveX owned 12x12 parcel of LAND and Social Hub which will host the Playinnovation digital experiences utilising trademarked products such as Street Snooker, Street Cricket and First to Ten, among others.This partnership will also transport one of the world's most innovative and influential football freestylers, TV presenters and Playinnovation ambassador John Farnworth into the Fitness Metaverse. A world-record holder with countless world and european titles under his belt John has been at the forefront and top of the freestyling world for a number of years. His talent and likeability have earned him a global fan-base as well as being invited to perform at events such as the Champions League Final.The Sandbox LAND provides a platform for a long-term strategic collaboration with the Sandbox, allowing partner brands such as Playinnovation as well as OliveX's Dustland Runner and Rider players the ability to enjoy their rewards across a wider range of games, in an even more expansive metaverse and thereby creating truly interoperable digital assets for the user base.OliveX and Playinnovation with split all revenue generated from both the primary sales of NFTs as well from royalties on secondary sales of NFTs on an equal basis. Playinnovation is looking to launch its Fitness Metaverse offer in April 2022. In line with OliveX's strategy to build the fitness metaverse the Company will continue to explore for further potential partner fitness brands and assist these brands and IP in migrating to the Fitness Metaverse via NFTs and other digital experiences.About PlayinnovationPlayinnovation has been designing, manufacturing and installing playgrounds in the UK for more than 15 years and is renowned for being one of the most exciting global providers of outdoor play, sports equipment and Multi Use Games Areas (MUGA). Creating innovative sport and play areas for kids and adults of all ages and abilities, Playinnovation's ongoing success is based on the creation of patented products.Andy Hall, COO of OliveX, commented:"We are thrilled to be partnering with Marco and the Playinnovation team. From the moment we had our first call with Marco, he had the vision and foresight to see how this is game-changing and has the potential to impact behaviour in the long-term. We are currently working with Playinnovation to design and build its Fitness Metaverse offer and I will be honest - it's phenomenal. The gaming and development team are excited to be partnering with such a forward thinking and innovative brand. Launching into the Fitness Metaverse isn't a vanity play. It can drive serious revenue into your business. We've seen recording artists such as Snoop Dog, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran host events in the virtual worlds, which sell out (in minutes) and return millions of dollars (or crypto). Whilst we can't promise to host a Playinnovation event which will drive seven figures into their P&L we can look to engage, enthuse, motivate and commercialise a new part of the Playinnovation business through blockchain and NFTs."Marco Boi, founder of Playinnovation, commented:"Playground design, game creation and community engagement has always been my motivators and drivers. When this opportunity to explore the realms of the Fitness Metaverse came my way I didn't think twice. I believe we are in a unique position right now and I want to be a trailblazer for our sector and demonstrate that what happens online can impact and influence what we do in our real lives and then again, what we do offline can impact our online behaviours - a complete 360 ecosystem. It's exciting time. We are looking forward to working with Andy and his team and helping them to push boundaries when it comes to Metaverse development. As brands and businesses which motivate and inspire children, young people and their families we need to think outside the box and look at new ways to get our message across. This is one way in which we are doing things differently in 2022; with more innovation to come."About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.